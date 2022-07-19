How you can buy Cardinals tickets for $5 thanks to Albert Pujols

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thanks to Albert Pujols’ performance in the Home Run Derby Monday, you can get Cardinals’ tickets for as low as $5.

It is part of the “Derby Deal.” Because the Cardinals legend advanced to the second round of the Home Run Derby, field box tickets for next month’s series against the Colorado Rockies will be $10; tickets for loge and pavilion seats are $5.

The series against the Rockies is August 16-18. Fans take advantage of the discount by clicking here.

