Advertisement

How you can buy Cardinals tickets for $5 thanks to Albert Pujols

National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB...
National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thanks to Albert Pujols’ performance in the Home Run Derby Monday, you can get Cardinals’ tickets for as low as $5.

It is part of the “Derby Deal.” Because the Cardinals legend advanced to the second round of the Home Run Derby, field box tickets for next month’s series against the Colorado Rockies will be $10; tickets for loge and pavilion seats are $5.

The series against the Rockies is August 16-18. Fans take advantage of the discount by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laterrian Jarman, 20, died in a shooting near Rogersville, Mo.
1 charged in a deadly shooting near Rogersville, Mo. Monday night
Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash involving a in Springfield.
Police identify victim in deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Airic Brauer.
19-year-old charged after shooting in Clinton leaves 2 dead

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension