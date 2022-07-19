Advertisement

Live, Life, Well: 3 Key things to live younger (and longer).

The author says healthy eating and exercise are important. But...
By Paul Adler
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent best-seller suggests three keys to living longer. On This Live, Life Well, A look at the theories behind the book; Growing Young.

The 2020 release is sub-titled; How Friendship, Optimism, and Kindness Can Help You Live to 100. The author says healthy eating and exercise are important. But they’re not as essential as healthy social connections.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker tells us one important predictor of longevity is marriage.

“A healthy marriage or healthy long-term relationship with a committed partner, which we usually talk about as marriage, and what we’ve learned from the Harvard longevity study, has just proven over and over again, to be very important to one’s health, because it lowers stress,” explained Dr. Jennifer Baker of Good Dads.

The book’s author also says kindness, optimism, and volunteering can make a difference in how long you live.

If you’d like to listen to Dr. Baker’s podcast, click here.

