Advertisement

Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style gloves, and a white wig. He was also wearing a black mask.(McDonough Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Georgia disguised as an elderly woman.

The McDonough Police Department said the man entered a Chase Bank on Monday and presented a note to the teller demanding money while claiming he had a gun.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and fled in a vehicle.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style gloves and a white wig. He was also wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash involving a in Springfield.
Police identify victim in deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Airic Brauer.
19-year-old charged after shooting in Clinton leaves 2 dead
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are i effect for parts of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More 100 Degree Heat to Come
Older couple in love at sunset
Live, Life, Well: 3 Key things to live younger (and longer).
Live, Life, Well: 3 keys to living younger
Live, Life, Well: 3 keys to living younger
Regulators authorized the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week,...
CDC advisers endorse more traditional Novavax COVID shot
Consumer Reports: What to check before you buy sunscreen