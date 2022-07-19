Nixa Fire Protection District issues burn ban

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Fire Protection District issued a burn ban.

Firefighters say all forms of open burning are not permitted, including, but not limited to:

• Recreational fires

• Burn barrels

• Agricultural and ditch clearing

• Previously approved air curtain incinerator permits

The firefighters ask you to dispose of cigarettes and other smoking materials properly. Anyone who plans to be grilling outside, dispose of charcoal by placing it in a metal container after dousing it with water. Firefighters also ask you to refrain from using fireworks.

As soon as the Nixa area gets some measurable amounts of precipitation, officials will lift this burn restriction.

