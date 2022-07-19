Advertisement

Nixa Fire Protection District issues burn ban

(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Fire Protection District issued a burn ban.

Firefighters say all forms of open burning are not permitted, including, but not limited to:

• Recreational fires

• Burn barrels

• Agricultural and ditch clearing

• Previously approved air curtain incinerator permits

The firefighters ask you to dispose of cigarettes and other smoking materials properly. Anyone who plans to be grilling outside, dispose of charcoal by placing it in a metal container after dousing it with water. Firefighters also ask you to refrain from using fireworks.

As soon as the Nixa area gets some measurable amounts of precipitation, officials will lift this burn restriction.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash involving a in Springfield.
Police identify victim in deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Airic Brauer.
19-year-old charged after shooting in Clinton leaves 2 dead
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Firefighters battle fire at Salem. Mo. restaurant
An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas...
Officer seriously injured after being shot during traffic stop, suspect vehicle description given
Areas west and south of Springfield are in a heat advisory today with a heat index near 105°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous Heat Begins Today
Thomas Schembri faces one felony charge for sexual exploitation of a child.
Ex-Branson teacher pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case involving a child