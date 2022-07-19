Planning for the next phase of improvements to schools in the Springfield district begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County voters could soon see a new bond issue asking taxpayers for more money.

The Springfield School District is starting work on the second phase of its improvement plans.

“I have a four-year-old. Those years in school are really important. In kindergarten that’s where he learns everything,” said Amanda Robins.

She believes a quality school environment is essential.

“From there, it’s going to decide what happens for the rest of his life,” she said.

But not all of the facilities in Springfield’s School District are up to par.

“We have some schools that need attention,” said Bridget Dierks co-chairperson of the Community Task Force. The volunteer group works to identify the district’s urgent needs.

“By ensuring that we have diverse representation and different voices at the table we make sure that we are bringing something to the school board that is a good potential school the bond issue,” she said.

In 2019 Greene County voters approved a $168 million bond to improve dozens of campuses.

“The last bond issue was a great look into, while many of our facilities are in great shape many of them are not. It’s not ideal for some learning environments to be a lot better than others,” said Dierks.

The Community Task Force divided the list of priority improvements into 3 phases. Evaluation of potential projects under the second phase will happen this year.

“Safety is a continually improving effort. We certainly see that. We also think that this potential second phase could be about some middle school work.

The new Jarrett will open this winter. That new building is going to be a great opportunity for us to see what a really high-quality middle school can look like,” explained Dierks.

Voters could be asked to extend the 18-cent tax for 3 more years.

Robins says it’s money that will be well spent.

“I know they do really good with all the activities and the extracurriculars they have but the building, you should probably update it,” she said referring to the condition of some of the schools.

The Community Task Force will have 8 meetings starting Tuesday, July 19 through October. They will then make their recommendations to the school board.

The meetings are open to the public but no comments will be accepted.

Voters could see a bond measure on next April’s ballot.

