Advertisement

Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her sister quiet. (WESH, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.

A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.

Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naegleria fowleri
Missouri resident with ‘brain-eating amoeba’ has passed away
Pedestrian hit and killed in crash in west Springfield
Convenience store customer kills armed robber in Missouri
Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
.
Highway Patrol investigates deadly single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Greene County, Mo.

Latest News

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to...
Florida teen in custody after death of 3-year-old sister
Arkansas batter Cayden Wallace (7) against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday,...
Eight Diamond Hogs selected in first 10 rounds of MLB Draft
SPS District
Planning for the next phase of improvements to schools in the Springfield district begins
HOW TO STAY COOL: AC facts and falsehoods
HOW TO STAY COOL: Facts for keeping your AC cool