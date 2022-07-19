Springfield’s City Utilities expects no rolling blackouts during long streak of triple-digit weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The current long stretch of extreme heat is hitting several regions of the country, including the Ozarks. And considering Springfield’s City Utilities is part of a power grid that stretches throughout the central part of the nation, it’s no surprise some residents are worried about the possibility of rolling blackouts.

After all, it was just a year ago that Springfield endured its first rolling blackout when CU customers in different parts of town would be without power for specific periods. Those who went through it remember the strange and unnerving experience of having everything in your home or office shut down at a specified time and then anxiously waiting until the appointed time when power was supposed to be restored (and the blackout moved on to another section of the city).

And if you recall, it was winter. It was February 2021 when the rolling blackouts were ordered not by City Utilities but by the Southwest Power Pool, a consortium of companies that operates a wholesale market that coordinates the flow of electricity across 60,000 miles of transmission lines spanning 14 states in the Midwest and South. The problem then was a shortage of natural gas caused by three severe winter storms that badly damaged the power grid in Texas, and that domino effect across the Southwest Power Pool led to the need for rolling blackouts.

So is the possibility of another strain on that same system due to extremely high temperatures over a prolonged period leaving City Utilities in a vulnerable spot again?

CU Information and Media Services Manager Joel Alexander says no.

“What we’re dealing with now and then are two completely different things,” he explained. “The issue we had 18 months ago was a situation where the fuel was just not there in the wells down in Texas. What we’re dealing with now is basically system load, and we are a self-generating utility. Our system peak for the year so far is 740 megawatts. We can locally produce 865, and we anticipate in the coming days to hit 750-or-so, but right now, all our systems are working great. So our goal is to avoid any type of those rolling blackouts, and we’re feeling very good about it right now.”

But while CU is not anticipating any blackout scenarios because of its own ability to provide enough power for the area, it doesn’t mean that the extreme heat won’t cause disruptions.

“Our biggest concern is that the transformers start to overheat,” Alexander said. “They already create heat on their own, and when they’re out sitting on the poles all day, and the temperatures are in the 100′s, they can overheat. The important thing is during the nighttime, if they cool off enough to help take some relief off of them, that is very helpful. If they don’t get the cool off at night, that’s when we start losing a few transformers. But we have additional equipment and supplies, so we’re prepared for this. But year-round, your typical problems with power interruptions are caused by weather, wildlife, and automobile accidents.”

And as you may have seen when you got this month’s bill, City Utilities is also urging customers to water lawns on alternate days with even-numbered street addresses watering on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, and those with odd-numbered addresses watering on Tuesday, Thursday,,, and Saturday.

That program is something CU started ten years ago as a conservation measure, so it’s not because of the current hot weather. It’s simply an attempt to protect a critical natural resource.

About 80 percent of Springfield’s water supply comes from surface water, including McDaniel Lake, Fellows Lake, Stockton Lake, the Fulbright Spring, and the James River.

“We’re in good shape with the water supply in Springfield,” Alexander pointed out. “We’re around 90 percent (capacity). But if you look at the situation in southern California, where they’re having emergency water declarations, you understand the need to conserve water whenever you can. It’s something we need for everyday life. As a utility, we can treat it, store it and deliver it. But we can’t create it.”

