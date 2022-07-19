Advertisement

Trial delayed for northwest Arkansas man pictured in Pelosi’s office at riot

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Barnett has asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet for work. He is currently only allowed to travel up to 50 miles from his residence while he is on home detention awaiting trial.((Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal trial has been delayed for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

A federal judge on Monday moved the trial for Richard Barnett, of Gravette, from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12. The delay was requested because Barnett’s attorney has been recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash involving a in Springfield.
Police identify victim in deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Airic Brauer.
19-year-old charged after shooting in Clinton leaves 2 dead
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Areas west and south of Springfield are in a heat advisory today with a heat index near 105°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous Heat Begins Today
An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas...
BLUE ALERT: Officer seriously injured after being shot, Highway Patrol looking for vehicle
Thomas Schembri faces one felony charge for sexual exploitation of a child.
Ex-Branson teacher pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case involving a child
Extreme heat moves in