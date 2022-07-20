Bolivar School District installs new security devices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Bolivar School Board recently voted to install new security to help keep students and staff safe.

The school district installed various new devices, including these doors, key card entries, and cameras.

“Last year, we talked a little bit about some of the main improvements of prevention,” said Bolivar Superintendent Richard Asbill. “When we talk about safety and security, we’ve really felt like prevention is our first line of defense. So we looked at opportunities to expand door access card readers as well as replacing some of our oldest doors in the district that were really in a maintenance position that needed to be replaced.”

The old metal doors to the buildings were rusted, weathered, and not the most secure. The new doors are made from weather-resistant material. So when it rains or snows, they are less likely to rust and are expected to last 15 years. Another safety feature is that they have continuous henges instead of three, making breaking in difficult. The school district focused on preventing any incident from happening on campus.

“Any school district is going to focus on what we can do to prevent for prevention,” said Supt. Asbill. “How do we stop them before they get into the facility? We’re talking about supervision and door access. If you don’t have a key or a key card, you really should be going through an office getting buzzed in. It’s all about that safety and security mindset of what should we be doing before something occurs?”

The school also has a three-part plan to keep everyone safe from emergencies. First is the district-level plan on how the district will respond to any emergency, rather than be an active shooter, fire, or weather-related emergency. The second is action plans of how the individual schools will respond to an incident. Third is training and response to ensure individuals know what to do should an incident occur.

“We talk about emergency planning for school districts that there are so many things beyond just active shooter,” said Supt. Asbill. “There are visitors there’s the weather, safety and security is always a year-round activity. We take it very seriously, and school districts across Missouri are making that a priority and have for years.”

The district works with the Bolivar Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and school resource officers to help develop security plans and procedures to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

