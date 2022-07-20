Advertisement

Chiefs thrilling OT win over Buffalo wins ESPY

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run as he is chased by...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run as he is chased by Buffalo Bills defenders during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The nail biter of the AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills wins 2022 ESPY Best Game.

It beat out Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)

The other two games on that list:

  • UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)
  • Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

The ESPY’s begin Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

