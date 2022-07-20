Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Springfield detectives say 27-year-old Wolfgang Stanly uses the alias Andrew Mickelson.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Wolfgang Andrew Stanly, 27
Wolfgang Andrew Stanly, 27(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive. 27-year-old Wolfgang Stanly is charged with car theft. Court records show he previously pleaded guilty to tampering with a vehicle in Jasper County, and a charge of resisting arrest in Greene County.

Stanly also goes by the name Andrew Mickelson. Police say he’s a suspect in assaults and other cases of stealing. Officers warn, he’s known to be violent. Police describe Stanly as approximately 6′01″ tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes

Investigators think he’s in the Springfield and Greene County area. If you see Wolfgang Stanly, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laterrian Jarman, 20, died in a shooting near Rogersville, Mo.
1 charged in a deadly shooting near Rogersville, Mo. Monday night
Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash involving a in Springfield.
Police identify victim in deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Airic Brauer.
19-year-old charged after shooting in Clinton leaves 2 dead

Latest News

Nixa Fire Protection District issues burn ban
Nixa Fire Department issues burn ban
Nixa Fire Protection District issues burn ban
“As far as revenue goes, we’ve had our best year in our state park’s history,” he said.
Mammoth Spring State Park revenue hits new record
Dept. of Justice
18 charged after major meth bust in the Ozarks