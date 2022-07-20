CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Wolfgang Andrew Stanly, 27 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive. 27-year-old Wolfgang Stanly is charged with car theft. Court records show he previously pleaded guilty to tampering with a vehicle in Jasper County, and a charge of resisting arrest in Greene County.

Stanly also goes by the name Andrew Mickelson. Police say he’s a suspect in assaults and other cases of stealing. Officers warn, he’s known to be violent. Police describe Stanly as approximately 6′01″ tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes

Investigators think he’s in the Springfield and Greene County area. If you see Wolfgang Stanly, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.