Dallas County deputies arrest man wanted for writing bad checks for $100,000

Ronnie Sumners, 48, faces three counts of stealing. A judge set his bond at $50,000.
Ronnie Sumners, 48, faces three counts of stealing. A judge set his bond at $50,000.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County deputies arrested a man wanted for writing $100,000 in bad checks for a truck, trailer, and race car.

Investigators say a citizen’s tip led them to Sumners on U.S. 65 on Sunday. Deputies arrested him after a short foot pursuit in Urbana.

Investigators say he had warrants for his arrest in Christian and Laclede counties.

