Dallas County deputies arrest man wanted for writing bad checks for $100,000

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County deputies arrested a man wanted for writing $100,000 in bad checks for a truck, trailer, and race car.

Ronnie Sumners, 48, faces three counts of stealing. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Investigators say a citizen’s tip led them to Sumners on U.S. 65 on Sunday. Deputies arrested him after a short foot pursuit in Urbana.

Investigators say he had warrants for his arrest in Christian and Laclede counties.

