Fulton County Fair temporarily bans chickens at yearly animal show

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Visitors of this year’s Fulton County Fair may notice something missing, as chickens have been temporarily banned at its yearly animal show.

The temporary ban comes as the threat of avian flu continues to sweep through Arkansas. The disease can be fatal to animals who catch it.

Fulton County Fair Association President Carolyn Lewis said they knew chickens would not be allowed on fairgrounds early on.

“We got this order in March. It was due to be lifted today, but I have not received information that it has been lifted. I think it will probably be extended,” she said.

Lewis said she knows it’s disappointing not to have chickens at the fair this year, but she added it’s necessary to keep everyone safe.

“You know it’s always a big part of our show. We hope that everything will be better, but this avian flu is very contagious,” Lewis said.

The Fulton County Fair runs until Saturday, July 23.

For more information, visit the Fulton County Fair website.

