Gov. Parson to travel to Germany, Netherlands in effort to ‘promote Missouri as ideal business location’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In an effort “to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion,” Governor Mike Parson will be traveling to Germany and the Netherlands.

This is apparently the fourth international “trade mission” that Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have been on.

A press release from the governor’s office states that the two European counties are “key trade partners” for the state, with hundreds of millions of dollars in exports last years.

The trip will include stops in Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Amsterdam, and the Hague.

Gov. Parson is expected to meet with company representatives. For those who have existing relationships with the state, he’ll thank them for their investments. For companies without a presence in the state, he’ll encourage them to consider Missouri for future investments.

“The nearly $902 million in goods exported to Germany and the Netherlands in 2021 show the importance of international trade to the state’s economic success,” a press release from the governor’s office continues. “Among the goods exported to Germany, chemicals and pharmaceutical products were among those in highest demand. Pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and other electronic components ranked highly among exports to the Netherlands.”

“International trade is important to Missouri’s success, and we look forward to meeting with business leaders in Germany and the Netherlands to expand our opportunities. Germany and the Netherlands are home to world-class companies, including many already growing in our state. Our goal is to strengthen these relationships while promoting Missouri as an ideal location for additional investment.”

