Mammoth Spring State Park revenue hits new record

Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been a busy three years in Fulton County, as the Mammoth Spring State Park has seen some major success.

Acting Park Superintendent Adam Davis said numbers are up everywhere, adding some records were even broken at the end of the park’s fiscal year, which ended in June.

“As far as revenue goes, we’ve had our best year in our state park’s history,” he said.

When it comes to attendance, those figures are up as well.

“Our numbers are up 20% over last year and 30% over the year before that. We’re really happy with those numbers,” Davis said.

At the park, tourists can visit an old power generation plant, view the spring, and tour an old Frisco depot, among many other things.

For more details on the Mammoth Spring State Park, visit the Arkansas State Parks website.

