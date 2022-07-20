Man facing charges accused of assaulting detective in Dallas County Jail

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County prosecutor filed charges against a man for assaulting a detective following an arrest.

Dakota McComb, 23, faces charges of assault of a special victim and tampering with a motor vehicle. A judge set the bond at $100,000.

A Buffalo Police Department corporal stopped a driver traveling with McComb for a traffic stop on Sunday. When officers searched the vehicle, they say they spotted several sets of keys with rings from a Sedalia, Mo. car dealership. Police also say they located more than 80 car titles. Police say the dealership reported the thefts.

An officer said he noticed a vehicle in his dashcam had been abandoned in a parking lot nearby during the stop. The officer said he saw a man walking in the direction of the abandoned vehicle. The officer then arrested McComb.

Investigators say McComb struck a detective while being booked at the jail.

Investigators say McComb has prior felonies, including attempted escape from custody and interfering with an arrest in Morgan County in 2017.

