Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash injuring pedestrian in Barry County
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEAR EXETER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash injuring a pedestrian in Barry County.
Etta Nesbitt, 69, of Cassville, Mo., suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Troopers responded to Route CC approximately five miles north of Exeter Tuesday around 5 p.m. Troopers say a vehicle struck Nesbitt in the middle of the road. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.