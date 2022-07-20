Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash injuring pedestrian in Barry County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEAR EXETER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash injuring a pedestrian in Barry County.

Etta Nesbitt, 69, of Cassville, Mo., suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Troopers responded to Route CC approximately five miles north of Exeter Tuesday around 5 p.m. Troopers say a vehicle struck Nesbitt in the middle of the road. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

