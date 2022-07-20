Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash injuring pedestrian in Barry County

NEAR EXETER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash injuring a pedestrian in Barry County.

Etta Nesbitt, 69, of Cassville, Mo., suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Troopers responded to Route CC approximately five miles north of Exeter Tuesday around 5 p.m. Troopers say a vehicle struck Nesbitt in the middle of the road. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

