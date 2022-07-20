Moms and Money: Summer Reading

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The summer months can pack a punch in Missouri. With soaring temperatures and high humidity, retreating inside is often the best and safest option. However, that can be problematic for parents with young kids, when boredom rears it’s ugly head.

However, families can always find something to do at their local library branch. Like the Reading Pals Program at the Republic Branch Library, where kids can read to “Cody,” a service dog.

“To have like this comforting, fuzzy presence next to you, it gives it a novelty and lets them kind of relax and focus on the dog and not focus on doing all the words right,” said Amanda Harrel, the Children’s Library Coordinator at the Republic Branch Library.

Harrel said bringing Cody in to read with the kids is just one way the Library tries to keep kids from closing the book on summer reading.

“The summer is like the perfect storm for the library and programming,” said Harrel. “We have kids who aren’t in their structured learning environment at school and then also they have more free time. We want to give families a free, safe, fun place to come and then also there’s incentives to read and participate in the Summer Reading Program and earn those prizes.”

As for Cody, he’s very well read. He’s been going to the Republic Library Branch for years.

“I just love seeing those kids that are barely showing him the pictures the first month, and just kind of very tentative with him and maybe faltering in their reading and then months and months later they just read straight through,” said Harrel.

Reading Pals is just one of many programs the Springfield-Greene County Library District offers. Their Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Programs go through August 6th. To learn more about their programs and events click here.

