Police arrest bank robbery suspect in west Springfield, Mo.
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a bank in west Springfield.
Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the robber left the bank with cash.
Detectives tracked the robber to a nearby mobile home park, where a witness noticed a man acting suspiciously and called 911. The man’s vehicle matched the vehicle at the bank robbery scene. Police arrested the man without incident.
