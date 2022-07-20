Advertisement

Police arrest bank robbery suspect in west Springfield, Mo.

Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a bank in west Springfield.

Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the robber left the bank with cash.

Detectives tracked the robber to a nearby mobile home park, where a witness noticed a man acting suspiciously and called 911. The man’s vehicle matched the vehicle at the bank robbery scene. Police arrested the man without incident.

