Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone

Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas station on South Glenstone.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 Wednesday morning at the Fast-N-Friendly gas station on South Glenstone near Elm Street.

A man is being treated for minor injuries after the shooting. He is in stable condition.

Lieutenant Curt Ringgold said a woman started taking pictures of the man, and then the man started taking pictures of the woman. The woman pulled out a gun and shot into the man’s pickup. Police say the two don’t know each other.

The woman took off in a car, and police are still searching for her.

