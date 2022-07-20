Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 Wednesday morning at the Fast-N-Friendly gas station on South Glenstone near Elm Street.

A man is being treated for minor injuries after the shooting. He is in stable condition.

Lieutenant Curt Ringgold said a woman started taking pictures of the man, and then the man started taking pictures of the woman. The woman pulled out a gun and shot into the man’s pickup. Police say the two don’t know each other.

The woman took off in a car, and police are still searching for her.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.