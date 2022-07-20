2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Two workers suffered injuries after a tire exploded at a tire store in Forsyth.

The incident happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the Tire Crew on U.S. 160.

The owner tells KY3 News that workers were changing a tire on a tractor when it exploded. The fire chief says there was too much air in the tire. The explosion did not damage the store.

Emergency crews transported several to area hospitals.

