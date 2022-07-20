Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. hopes new COVID-19 vaccine will help county’s stagnant vaccination rate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are hoping a new COVID-19 vaccine will help encourage reluctant people who haven’t been immunized yet to get a shot.

The CDC just authorized a new vaccine made by Novavax and although no timetable has been set yet, it should be available to the public within a matter of weeks.

A look at the latest numbers on the health department’s dashboard shows that around 53 percent of Greene County residents who’ve had at least one COVID-19 shot. That’s about the same percentage it’s been for months.

And any way you look at the demographics, Greene County trails both the state and national average in terms of percentage of people vaccinated:

Age 5-and-up: Greene County 53 percent, Missouri 60.4 percent, U.S. 71.3 percent

Age 18-and-up: Greene County 57.3 percent, Missouri 66.4 percent, U.S. 77 percent

Age 65-and-up: Greene County 82 percent, Missouri 85.8 percent, U.S. 91.7 percent

But for those who had reservations about the technology used and the rush to produce the previous COVID-19 vaccines, Novavax offers a possible alternative.

“This is an old-school vaccine,” said microbiologist Dr. Erica Hamilton. “It’s something we’ve seen before and have been using for decades.”

“It uses a more traditional-based technology,” explained Springfield-Greene County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Nancy Yoon. “It’s been used in other vaccines such as Hepatitis B, shingles and tetanus.”

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, who were mRNA vaccines, Novavax is a protein vaccine.

“All types of COVID-19 vaccines are designed to teach your body how to recognize it and form antibodies so it can fight off the virus,” Yoon said. “The mRNA vaccines actually inject part of the virus’ genetic material into our body. The difference with the new Novavax is that there is no genetic material injected into the body. It’s really just a protein part of the virus.”

The University of Missouri was part of the clinical trial for Novavax, which was tested on over 30,000 people nationwide with an efficacy rate of 90 percent. It was 100 percent effective in preventing death.

Novavax will initially only be available for adults and if you’re already vaxed-and-boosted you don’t need it. It’s meant for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet and will consist of two shots.

“If you’re immunocompromised it’s recommended that you get it three weeks apart,” Yoon said. “If you’re not you can get it anywhere between three-to-eight weeks after the first dose.

Greene County could use a boost of its own because it’s back in the “HIGH” category of COVID-19 rankings put out by the CDC with a rolling seven-day average of 87.5 and 61 patients in Springfield hospitals (12 in critical care).

When you look at the number of cases by age, most people who are getting COVID-19 are between the ages of 23-and-40, which just happens to be the least-vaccinated demographic as well.

“It does definitely go hand-in-hand with the fact that when you’re not vaccinated you’re more likely to get the virus,” Yoon pointed out. “So we are hopeful that if people are looking for a different option this is a good one to consider.”

“Your excuses are over,” Hamilton said. “Now we have one using old technology and hopefully that makes people more comfortable and more likely to get a vaccine because we need to get more people vaccinated.”

