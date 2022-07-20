Springfield’s Salvation Army, Westlake Ace Hardware distributing donated fans
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware began distributing donated fans to those in need.
The donations totaled 138 fans. Customers at the hardware store donated $2,400 to purchase the fans.
“They were able to buy the fans from their suppliers at a cheaper price than what you could buy somewhere else,” said Jeff Smith of the Salvation Army. " So we get more bang for the buck.”
If you need a fan, call Salvation Army in Springfield at (417) 862-5509.
