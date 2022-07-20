Advertisement

U.S. Customs intercepts illegal Italian snails in Memphis

The snails were intercepted in Memphis.
The snails were intercepted in Memphis.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Memphis intercepted four kilos of illegal snails from Italy.

The shipment was disguised as olives, chocolate cream candies and bread. They were marked for delivery to New Jersey.

The snails were identified as Theba pisana, also known as white Italian snails or Mediterranean snails.

This species is considered a serious pest due to their ability to aggregate. They’ve been known to destroy large trees, such as citrus, and consume grain crops.

The mollusks can also spread infections when feeding on crops and infecting the grain.

The snails were destroyed under the supervision of agriculture specialists.

Officials believe the snails were going to be served at Italian restaurants.

“Our agriculture specialists are highly skilled in preventing shippers’ attempts to circumvent U.S. laws and regulations regarding agriculture importations,” said Acting Area Port Director Michael R. Johnson. “Judging from the plethora of Italian restaurants near the snail’s destination, they may have ended up on someone’s plate, but they were both a restricted organism and mis-manifested. U.S. laws need to be followed and my officers are there to vigilantly enforce them.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Laterrian Jarman, 20, died in a shooting near Rogersville, Mo.
1 charged in a deadly shooting near Rogersville, Mo. Monday night
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Federal grand jury indicts 18 for distributing large amounts of meth in southwest Missouri
Camden County investigators release new information in attorney’s death
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries

Latest News

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
WATCH LIVE 2 p.m. Thursday: Missouri Gov. Parson addresses drought across the state
In an effort to slowly lift restrictions, while still keeping safety a top priority, mask will...
Silver Dollar City employee injured during incident Wednesday
Lawmakers lay the groundwork for immigration debate in Missouri
They met today in Lebanon.
Lawmakers lay the groundwork for immigration debate in Missouri
Avian influenza is highly deadly to birds.
Fulton County Fair temporarily bans chickens at yearly animal show