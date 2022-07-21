Advertisement

Affordable housing and business incubation complex to be built in north Springfield

By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers in Springfield are getting a boost from federal funding. It’s thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

One of the city’s oldest neighborhoods will benefit.

“C Street actually hasn’t seen any new development from the ground up in 50 years,” said Patrick McWhirt, creative director for the Vecino Group.

Over the years Commercial Street in north Springfield has gone through a resurgence.

The Vecino Group, a firm that specializes in affordable and sustainable housing, will put $4.5 million of American Rescue Plan Funds awarded by Greene County towards a housing and retail complex.

“Zone 1 qualifies for that. There’s been a housing crisis for quite a long time across the country. It hasn’t gone away. It’s something that the pandemic made worse,” he said.

McWhirt calls the apartments above the retail space affordable workforce housing.

“If you make 60 percent average medium income or less you would qualify to live in this proposal that we have,” he explained.

Plans for the multi-story building will also include a business incubation hub.

“Specifically black-owned businesses. They can get a chance to kind of test the waters here on C Street and thrive. Basically, start those businesses that help the economy and help everybody,” said McWhirt.

Dr. Lyle Foster said, “The ARPA legislation uses a very powerful word of ‘transformational’ projects. That made a lot of sense to us. In other words, projects that could have a community impact for years to come.”

He is on the county’s ARPA commission and says that the money is being divided into several different categories to address areas of community needs.

Sankofa, as the project planned for Commercial Street is called, falls into the county’s community impact program.

The two other categories include small businesses and non-profits.

“We were interested in doing some things that would have a significant impact that maybe 5 years from now we can say this was accomplished with ARPA funding,” said Foster.

McWhirt said, “We thought this is a way we can actually help out our community here in Greene County, in Springfield, in zone 1 specifically.”

The Vecino Group is still securing additional funding for the project.

The new complex could be up in about a year and a half though no start date has been announced yet.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laterrian Jarman, 20, died in a shooting near Rogersville, Mo.
1 charged in a deadly shooting near Rogersville, Mo. Monday night
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Federal grand jury indicts 18 for distributing large amounts of meth in southwest Missouri
Camden County investigators release new information in attorney’s death
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries

Latest News

Fact Finders: Recheck the expiration date on your COVID-19 test kits.
iHealth Test Kit
Fact Finders: Are your free COVID-19 Test Kits really expiring?
Ozarks task force gets around $70,000 worth of guns and equipment.
Ozarks Multi-Jurisdiction Task force gets around $70,000 worth of guns and equipment from donor
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
WATCH LIVE 2 p.m. Thursday: Missouri Gov. Parson addresses drought across the state