Albert Pujols wins Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB...
National League's Albert Pujols, of the St. Louis Cardinals, smiles as he bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Albert Pujols made St. Louis proud once again by winning this year’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The award is given to an athlete who shows dedicated service to their community. It was changed from the Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award to add Ali’s name in 2017 to honor his impactful life.

Pujols is the second MLB player in the last three years to win the award. Nelson Cruz won it in 2020.

