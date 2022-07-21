Albert Pujols wins Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Albert Pujols made St. Louis proud once again by winning this year’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
The award is given to an athlete who shows dedicated service to their community. It was changed from the Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award to add Ali’s name in 2017 to honor his impactful life.
Pujols is the second MLB player in the last three years to win the award. Nelson Cruz won it in 2020.
