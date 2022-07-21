Advertisement

Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Washington have arrested a man on theft and burglary charges after being caught with dozens of stolen catalytic converters.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to reports of someone entering a business and stealing 26 catalytic converters off of new trucks during the overnight hours on July 13.

As reported by KPTV, surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., leaving the business through a fence with the converters in a garbage can.

Authorities said the Washington State Patrol later identified a vehicle similar to the one seen in Lewis County in Cowlitz County and found Vaidabid Jr. cutting another catalytic converter off a car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vaidabid Jr. was taken into custody, and a search warrant for his vehicle led to the recovery of the 26 stolen catalytic converters.

Authorities report the 38-year-old is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laterrian Jarman, 20, died in a shooting near Rogersville, Mo.
1 charged in a deadly shooting near Rogersville, Mo. Monday night
Silver Dollar City employee injured during incident Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Federal grand jury indicts 18 for distributing large amounts of meth in southwest Missouri
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Parson/Lebanon, Mo.
Gov. Parson signs legislation for expansion of Plaster Center for Student Success in Lebanon, Mo.
Gov. Parson signs legislation for expansion of Plaster Center for Student Success in Lebanon, Mo.
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Commercial Street
Affordable housing and business incubation complex to be built in north Springfield