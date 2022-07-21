City of Springfield, Mo. reveals 20-year plan for development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield is unveiling a 20-year development plan that will serve as the foundation for decision-making in zoning and redevelopment. Residents can come to Hammons Field on Thursday to look at the plan.

“All cities have a comprehensive plan. Springfield developed a comprehensive plan 25 years ago known as vision 2020,” said City Planner Randall Whitman. “As the name implies, it expired two years ago. So this is a city’s effort to update that plan.”

City leaders will unveil the Forward SGF today to the public and be present to discuss key points of the comprehensive plan. Some main topics include health and well-being, the arts, economic vitality, and quality of place. The city is specifically looking at the future of housing developments and public safety.

“We hope everybody gets an opportunity to get an overview of the plan,” said Whitman. “Kind of taken the big guiding principle of quality place and kind of realize how that connects back to other aspects of the city’s development. Whether that’s neighborhoods, transportation, infrastructure, parks, greenways trails, all of that is focused on that quality of place that kind of ties back to creating more of a complete city.”

Attendees can visit eight booths highlighting the critical points of the plan. The plan is 250 pages long and lays the groundwork for zoning, housing, and transportation improvements. The city has worked to prioritize public safety, economic vitality, and quality of place to make Springfield a more attractive place to live.

Forward SGF Reviled is taking place in the suites of Hammons Field from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Attendees can enter gate 1 to start the tour. For a look at the comprehensive plan, Click HERE.

