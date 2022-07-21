Cooling centers open in Taney County, Mo during string of dangerous temperatures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several charitable organizations in Taney County are opening as cooling centers because of the dangerous high temperatures.

Four have opened in Branson, three in Forsyth, and there’s one in each Merriam Woods, Ridgedale, Kissee Mills, and Protem.

Full list of cooling centers from the Taney County Health Department:

Branson

-Salvation Army, 1114 Stanley Boulevard. 9:30 am - 3:00 pm. Mon - Fri.

-Our Lady of the Lake, 203 Vaughn Rd. Cooling center is in St Joseph’s Hall (Backside of the Parish Center). 3:30pm - 8:30 pm. Wed, July 20-Wed, July 27.

-Sanctuary of Hope, 1790 Bee Creek Rd. Cooling Center is in the Side Cafe (entrance is on the North West Side of the building). 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Wed, July 20-Wed, July 27. CLOSED SUNDAY.

-Branson Community Center, 201 Compton Drive. 8:00 am - 3:30 pm. Mon - Fri

Forsyth

-Forsyth Senior Friendship Center, 13879 Highway 160. 8:00 am - 3:30 pm. Mon-Fri.

-Church 3:16, 15521 US Hwy 160. 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays ONLY

-Performing Arts Center, 178 Panther Road. 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Mon-Fri through July.

Merriam Woods

-Brookside Church, 10123 US-160. Cooling Center is in the basement (entrance on the left of the building), 1pm-7pm. Wed, July 20-Friday, July 22

Ridgedale

-VFW Post 1667, 3332 Ridgedale Road. 11:00am - 7:30pm. Every day until the end of July

Kissee Mills

-Central Taney County Fire Station Training Center, 21060 HWY 160 in Kissee Mills. 9:00am - 5:00 pm. Monday-Friday

Protem

-Protem Community Church - Call for details, ask for Jeanie. 559-630-2061.

The Taney County Health Department is also asking residents to check on their neighbors, especially if they don’t have air conditioning. And they suggest reaching out to local churches and charitable organizations to see how you can help out.

