Advertisement

Cooling centers open in Taney County, Mo during string of dangerous temperatures

(Ally Kadlubar)
By Zachary Dodge
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several charitable organizations in Taney County are opening as cooling centers because of the dangerous high temperatures.

Four have opened in Branson, three in Forsyth, and there’s one in each Merriam Woods, Ridgedale, Kissee Mills, and Protem.

Full list of cooling centers from the Taney County Health Department:

Branson

-Salvation Army, 1114 Stanley Boulevard. 9:30 am - 3:00 pm. Mon - Fri.

-Our Lady of the Lake, 203 Vaughn Rd. Cooling center is in St Joseph’s Hall (Backside of the Parish Center). 3:30pm - 8:30 pm. Wed, July 20-Wed, July 27.

-Sanctuary of Hope, 1790 Bee Creek Rd. Cooling Center is in the Side Cafe (entrance is on the North West Side of the building). 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Wed, July 20-Wed, July 27. CLOSED SUNDAY.

-Branson Community Center, 201 Compton Drive. 8:00 am - 3:30 pm. Mon - Fri

Forsyth

-Forsyth Senior Friendship Center, 13879 Highway 160. 8:00 am - 3:30 pm. Mon-Fri.

-Church 3:16, 15521 US Hwy 160. 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays ONLY

-Performing Arts Center, 178 Panther Road. 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Mon-Fri through July.

Merriam Woods

-Brookside Church, 10123 US-160. Cooling Center is in the basement (entrance on the left of the building), 1pm-7pm. Wed, July 20-Friday, July 22

Ridgedale

-VFW Post 1667, 3332 Ridgedale Road. 11:00am - 7:30pm. Every day until the end of July

Kissee Mills

-Central Taney County Fire Station Training Center, 21060 HWY 160 in Kissee Mills. 9:00am - 5:00 pm. Monday-Friday

Protem

-Protem Community Church - Call for details, ask for Jeanie. 559-630-2061.

The Taney County Health Department is also asking residents to check on their neighbors, especially if they don’t have air conditioning. And they suggest reaching out to local churches and charitable organizations to see how you can help out.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laterrian Jarman, 20, died in a shooting near Rogersville, Mo.
1 charged in a deadly shooting near Rogersville, Mo. Monday night
Silver Dollar City employee injured during incident Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Federal grand jury indicts 18 for distributing large amounts of meth in southwest Missouri
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Parson/Lebanon, Mo.
Gov. Parson signs legislation for expansion of Plaster Center for Student Success in Lebanon, Mo.
Gov. Parson signs legislation for expansion of Plaster Center for Student Success in Lebanon, Mo.
Commercial Street
Affordable housing and business incubation complex to be built in north Springfield
Fact Finders: Recheck the expiration date on your COVID-19 test kits.