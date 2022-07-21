Advertisement

COVID-19 variant BA.5 causing more reinfections, according to CDC

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the latest wave of COVID-19 causes a surge of infections across the United States, more people are catching it for the second or even third time.

The rapidly spreading BA.5 subvariant is now causing about 80% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of reinfections has almost doubled compared to previous waves.

Researchers blame a mix of factors for the jump, including waning immunity and mutations that have caused this variant to sneak past the body’s defenses.

Thankfully, reinfections do not seem to be happening back to back.

Researchers say that on average, people getting reinfected now last had COVID-19 about nine months ago.

Freddy Fernandez was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. (Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS, MAYO CLINIC, VALIDATED UGC, MERCY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee injured during incident Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrest bank robbery suspect in west Springfield, Mo.
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

(Source: KFVS)
Tee Times for Upper Deck Golf at Busch Stadium on sale soon
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
WATCH LIVE 2 p.m. Thursday: Missouri Gov. Parson addresses drought across the state
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked