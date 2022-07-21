Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a former member of Springfield’s Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Greeters Unit for stealing from the club.

Robert Byron Eagleburger, 50, faces a charge of stealing. Investigators say the total theft added up to $83,908.38.

Eagleburger served as head of the club in 2016. Investigators say after he left the club, he kept access to keys and the company’s bank account.

Club members conducted an audit in 2017 after several inconsistencies with the finances. They told investigators the audit found several unauthorized purchases, including for travel and other services. Investigators say the purchases linked back to Eagleburger. Investigators say they also obtained surveillance video capturing Eagleburger stealing from a cash register in an empty bar at the Shrine Mosque.

During an interview with police, investigators say Eagleburger did not admit any wrongdoing. Investigators say he admitted some people were upset with him at the Shrine but thought they would “talk this out.”

