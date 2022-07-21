Advertisement

Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

(MGN ONLINE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a former member of Springfield’s Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Greeters Unit for stealing from the club.

Robert Byron Eagleburger, 50, faces a charge of stealing. Investigators say the total theft added up to $83,908.38.

Eagleburger served as head of the club in 2016. Investigators say after he left the club, he kept access to keys and the company’s bank account.

Club members conducted an audit in 2017 after several inconsistencies with the finances. They told investigators the audit found several unauthorized purchases, including for travel and other services. Investigators say the purchases linked back to Eagleburger. Investigators say they also obtained surveillance video capturing Eagleburger stealing from a cash register in an empty bar at the Shrine Mosque.

During an interview with police, investigators say Eagleburger did not admit any wrongdoing. Investigators say he admitted some people were upset with him at the Shrine but thought they would “talk this out.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrest bank robbery suspect in west Springfield, Mo.
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

More cooling centers are opening their doors in Taney County because of the dangerous hot...
More cooling centers opening in Taney County, Mo., as stretch of dangerous heat grows
More cooling centers opening in Taney County, Mo., as stretch of dangerous heat grows
Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday