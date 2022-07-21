First responders participate in active shooter training at Lake of the Ozarks.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - First responders around Lake of the Ozarks had the chance to participate in active shooter training.

“This training is concentrating on treating the victims, getting in there quickly, getting them immediate treatment, and then getting them out and transported to the hospital,” said Rob Odenwald, division chief for Mid County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters, EMTs, Paramedics, and Police worked together to train a plan for an active shooter at the Lake of the Ozarks. Having a plan that everyone knows is super important.

”You don’t want to go into this cold or blind. You don’t want it to be the first time you’ve got to figure out how to solve these problems is. The first time that’s when it’s actually happening. You want to have been through this and work out the glitches, the communication issues, the logistical issues,” said Deputy Chief Steve Lucas with Osage Beach Fire Protection District.

Chief Odenwald said the plans they are practicing come from other events.

“A lot of this training actually goes all the way back to Columbine, when this was one of the first times I had to deal with this. There have been numerous changes since then. We’re finding that we can no longer wait outside and wait for the SWAT teams that come in to neutralize the shooter that we’re going to probably have to go in to save victims,” said Chief Odenwald.

Deputy Chief Lucas says it is important to work with the resources available.

”We’re pretty limited down here. We have one hospital at Lake of the Ozarks. They’re in Osage beach, but we would have to fly patients out to the nearest Trauma Center. It’s going to take some coordination through several agencies. It takes a lot of communication and training to be able to get this going,” said Chief Lucas.

Through the training, first responders had one goal.

”We want to work together so we can transport and treat those people,” said Chief Odenwald.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.