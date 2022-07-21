Gov. Parson signs legislation for expansion of Plaster Center for Student Success in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson ceremoniously signed legislation allotting millions of dollars for projects in the city of Lebanon.

The legislation gives $5 million toward expanding the Robert Plaster Center for Student Success. Jordan Valley Health Center plans to build a new clinic. The Lebanon School District will also add a new early education center.

“So if we will all work together and think alike and realize the more we can do for a child in the beginning, whether it’s health care, whether it’s a daycare, whether it’s education, it’s a win for us on the long road to make sure their lives are better and make sure all our lives are better,” said Gov. Parson.

The two centers will likely open in August of 2023.

