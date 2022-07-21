Greene County Child Abuse and Neglect Collaborative talks about post-pandemic challenges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The post-pandemic world is providing a lot of challenges for many of us, and local organizations that work with child abuse and neglect are no different.

On Thursday, representatives of those groups gathered in Springfield to discuss the current state of their work.

The Child Abuse and Neglect Collaborative comprises 40 different agencies. Representatives from many of those groups were at the Public Safety Center for a meeting that included a group of legislative office holders and candidates.

Eight speakers from the various organizations took part in the hour-and-a-half discussion of what was happening in the community that many people may not know about.

“Child abuse rarely happens in public, and there’s rarely a witness,” pointed out Katiina Dull, the Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center. “Ninety percent of the time, the child knows and trusts their abuser. So to talk about it, they have to overcome fear, shame, and guilt. That’s a big ask.”

It’s also a big problem.

Currently, in Greene County, 750 children are in the system awaiting a permanent outcome, whether it is being reunified with their family, adoption, or other options. Across Missouri, there are 14,000 children in foster homes, the fifth-highest total in the country.

“Foster care, the court system. they all add their own layers of trauma to these kids,” said Greene County Chief Juvenile Officer Bill Prince.

“A child that has been brought to foster care is twice as likely as a war veteran to have PTSD,” added Darrell Missey, the Director of the Children’s Division at the Missouri Department of Social Services. “And they’re seven times more likely to have depression, substance abuse, and many other problems.”

“Plus, it not only affects the child but also their family, the community, and our workforce,” said Dan Patterson, Greene County’s Prosecuting Attorney.

Missey, who made the trip from Jefferson City, was also a judge for 19 years and gave the crowd an example of the cases he’s encountered.

“I had a child who became an abuse and neglect case because of the meth lab the parents had in the front room,” he said. “But she was also a delinquent child because her own set of drugs was being flushed down the toilet as the police were busting in. So what did she need? She needed drug treatment, psychiatric treatment, and counseling.”

But that’s not easy to get these days. One of the significant reoccurring topics at the meeting was the shortage of just about everything from mental health services to foster homes to social workers.

“The more kids that come into care, and you couple that with fewer case workers and more openings, it’s just a perfect storm of putting a lot of strain on the people who are trying to provide services to those families,” Prince lamented.

“We can’t come up with any program or any list of strategies that are gonna fix all this,” Missey told the crowd. “I think we have to work on culture and mindset. The culture of our system is reactive, and it is driven by fear.”

Missey said that fear is because of concerns over doing the wrong thing.

“Sometimes we think that by placing a child in foster care, we’ve done the thing that’s most likely to keep them safe,” he said. “Except for the fact that foster care itself is a trauma. In Missouri, we’re averaging over five moves per child every 1,000 days they’re in care. Every one of those moves is a new trauma. When you talk to a child who’s been in foster care a long time, they can tell you the number of times they’ve moved. They are counting. And I think it means we overuse the intervention of foster care, and we need to develop and come up with new ways to ensure child welfare.”

