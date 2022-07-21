More cooling centers opening in Taney County, Mo., as stretch of dangerous heat grows

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - More cooling centers opened their doors in Taney County because of the dangerously hot weather conditions.

The community pulled together this week by adding a number of cooling centers to the county’s list since Monday.

Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall says originally, there were three centers. Now there’s around ten. Marshall says this is important because many people in Taney County don’t have air conditioning. She encourages the community to check on their neighbors because of this.

She says just spending a few hours in AC each day can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness, especially when there are multiple days of extreme heat. Cooling centers are especially impactful for older adults, children, and people with chronic health conditions. As more centers open, the need for volunteers grows as well.

“We’re asking if your organization is one that is willing to open their doors for the community. Give us a call, and we’re certainly happy to add you to the list,” said Marshall. “We do have some needs we’re looking for. We’ve grown the cooling center site. However, we do still need help in the evening hours and also the weekend.”

List of Cooling Centers:

Branson

-Salvation Army, 1114 Stanley Boulevard. 9:30 am - 3:00 pm. Mon - Fri.

-Our Lady of the Lake, 203 Vaughn Rd. Cooling center is in St Joseph’s Hall (Backside of the Parish Center). 3:30pm - 8:30 pm. Wed, July 20-Wed, July 27.

-Sanctuary of Hope, 1790 Bee Creek Rd. Cooling Center is in the Side Cafe (entrance is on the North West Side of the building). 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Wed, July 20-Wed, July 27. CLOSED SUNDAY.

-Branson Community Center, 201 Compton Drive. 8:00 am - 3:30 pm. Mon - Fri

Forsyth

-Forsyth Senior Friendship Center, 13879 Highway 160. 8:00 am - 3:30 pm. Mon-Fri.

-Church 3:16, 15521 US Hwy 160. 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays ONLY

-Performing Arts Center, 178 Panther Road. 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Mon-Fri through July.

Merriam Woods

-Brookside Church, 10123 US-160. Cooling Center is in the basement (entrance on the left of the building), 1pm-7pm. Wed, July 20-Friday, July 22

Ridgedale

-VFW Post 1667, 3332 Ridgedale Road. 11:00am - 7:30pm. Every day until the end of July

Kissee Mills

-Central Taney County Fire Station Training Center, 21060 HWY 160 in Kissee Mills. 9:00am - 5:00 pm. Monday-Friday

Protem

-Protem Community Church - Call for details, ask for Jeanie. 559-630-2061.

To join the cooling site list contact the Taney County Health Department Community Outreach team at 417-334-4544

EXT: 594

