Ozarks Multi-Jurisdiction Task force gets around $70,000 worth of guns and equipment from donor

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A law enforcement task force in the Ozarks received a hefty donation of weapons and tactical gear worth around $70,000. The equipment will help law enforcement in Douglas and Ozark counties.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said he got quite a surprise call, which came with an arsenal.

“It was overwhelming,” said Sheriff Degase. “This is actually a sniper rifle, and we don’t have any weapons of this nature on the task force right now.”

Sheriff Degase said the list of weapons kept growing.

“That’s a .50 Cal there,” said Sheriff Degase. “Then the .50 Cal right here to my left, we’re going to be selling.”

Sheriff Degase said they’re getting thousands of dollars of ammunition, a gun safe, a flamethrower, night vision scopes, desert eagle pistols, and more.

Chad Hazelton said he grew up in Douglas County, had all this equipment, and saw a need to help his community.

“I’ll be donating a 1972 Suburban I’ve had for over 13 years, quite a beast,” said Hazelton.

Sheriff Degase said the Chevy Suburban is going to the Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force and will be fully equipped with a tactical police vehicle. He also says it will be fully equipped to handle 6-8 officers in high-risk situations.

Hazelton said he just wanted to help his community members.

“I live here, and other people live here, and I think the majority of the people want the area they live in to be better,” said Hazelton.

Hazelton said all this equipment was a hobby, and it seemed like the right time to put it to good use.

“See all these shootings that are happening on TV, malls, schools and I think people need to be more prepared and trained,” said Hazelton.

Sheriff Degase said they will keep one sniper rifle and the suburban for their Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force. The group includes Ava Police Department and the Douglas and Ozark Counties Sheriff’s Offices.

Sheriff Degase said the rest of the gear will go up for sale to help upgrade their new 911 system.

“Specialized mapping equipment that the assessor will need in order to assign 911 addresses that were not included in the grant,” said Sheriff Degase.

Sheriff Degase said all of this equipment greatly helps their task force, and Hazelton said he just wanted to help others in anyway he could.

“It’s going to help with the quickness of responses,” said Hazelton. “A matter of minutes of difference getting up and going. He needs the help and the funds, so that’s what I’m doing.”

Degase said they won’t auction off everything immediately. They want to get the right price.

He said the vehicle should be ready in about a month.

