Police arrest driver for deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Branson; charges filed

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson police have arrested a man wanted in a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve.

Brian Woltersdorf, of Branson, faces charges of DWI and death of a person and four counts of DWI with serious physical injury. A judge issued his bond at $200,000.

Officers responded to the crash on State Highway 376 near Henning State Park around 6 p.m. on December 31. Investigators say Woltersdorf’s truck crossed the center of the roadway, hitting the driver of a Chevy Impala. One passenger in the Impala died. Four others inside the car suffered injuries.

The crash ejected Woltersdorf. Investigators say toxicology tests showed he had a blood alcohol of .228 and tested positive for cannabinoids.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 022 KY3. All rights reserved.