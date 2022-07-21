Advertisement

Police arrest driver for deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Branson; charges filed

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson police have arrested a man wanted in a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve.

Brian Woltersdorf, of Branson, faces charges of DWI and death of a person and four counts of DWI with serious physical injury. A judge issued his bond at $200,000.

Officers responded to the crash on State Highway 376 near Henning State Park around 6 p.m. on December 31. Investigators say Woltersdorf’s truck crossed the center of the roadway, hitting the driver of a Chevy Impala. One passenger in the Impala died. Four others inside the car suffered injuries.

The crash ejected Woltersdorf. Investigators say toxicology tests showed he had a blood alcohol of .228 and tested positive for cannabinoids.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrest bank robbery suspect in west Springfield, Mo.
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Upper portions of the Buffalo National River near Ponca are currently too low for "enjoyable...
Buffalo River National Park officials warn guests of lower water levels
Despite a cooler start, afternoon temperatures will again be over 100°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory Through Sunday
CVS Seeks Verification on Drugs with Possible Abortion Use
Springfield organizations facing challenges to cub child abuse & neglect