Police arrest driver for deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Branson; charges filed
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson police have arrested a man wanted in a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve.
Brian Woltersdorf, of Branson, faces charges of DWI and death of a person and four counts of DWI with serious physical injury. A judge issued his bond at $200,000.
Officers responded to the crash on State Highway 376 near Henning State Park around 6 p.m. on December 31. Investigators say Woltersdorf’s truck crossed the center of the roadway, hitting the driver of a Chevy Impala. One passenger in the Impala died. Four others inside the car suffered injuries.
The crash ejected Woltersdorf. Investigators say toxicology tests showed he had a blood alcohol of .228 and tested positive for cannabinoids.
