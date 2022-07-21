Sen. Josh Hawley “I think President Trump’s endorsement matters” in primary election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With less than two weeks until the primary election in Missouri, the pressure is heating up for the 21 Republicans in a crowded race for Roy Blunt’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

The polls are showing Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former Governor Eric Greitens and current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at the top of the group.

Many have pointed to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump as the needed edge to pull off a win in this primary.

Trump has not made an endorsement in this election, instead on his Truth platform, he posted, in part, “you can forget about Vicky Hartzler for Senate for the Great State of Missouri...I don’t think she has what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats, together with their partner in the destruction of our Country, the fake News Media and, of course, the deceptive and foolish RINOs.”

Senator Josh Hawley, who is endorsing Hartzler, said the Congresswoman is a big supporter of Trump and is hoping Hartzler can change Trump’s mind.

“Well, I think his endorsement matters a lot,” said Sen. Josh Hawley. “Now, will he choose to give it in our race? And the final days here? I just don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that and I wouldn’t speculate on it and or tell him what to do so that’ll be up to him but, you know, it’s almost here. The time is short and I know people are trying to make up their minds right now and sort through that barrage of advertising.”

When it comes to fundraising in this campaign, it’s actually a Democrat who is on top. According to the Federal Election Commission, Lucas Kunce has raised almost $4.5 million dollars so far. That’s almost $1 million dollars more than Schmitt and Hartzler.

The polls open on August 2nd.

