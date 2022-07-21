Silver Dollar City employee injured during incident Wednesday

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City officials confirm an employee suffered injuries in an incident at the park on Wednesday.

Emergency crews transported the employee to a Springfield hospital. Silver Dollar City did not release how the employee was hurt or where it happened inside the theme park.

A spokeswoman says no guests were involved in the accident.

We will update this story once more information is released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.