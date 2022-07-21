Advertisement

Silver Dollar City employee injured during incident Wednesday

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City officials confirm an employee suffered injuries in an incident at the park on Wednesday.

Emergency crews transported the employee to a Springfield hospital. Silver Dollar City did not release how the employee was hurt or where it happened inside the theme park.

A spokeswoman says no guests were involved in the accident.

We will update this story once more information is released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laterrian Jarman, 20, died in a shooting near Rogersville, Mo.
1 charged in a deadly shooting near Rogersville, Mo. Monday night
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Federal grand jury indicts 18 for distributing large amounts of meth in southwest Missouri
Camden County investigators release new information in attorney’s death
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries

Latest News

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
WATCH LIVE 2 p.m. Thursday: Missouri Gov. Parson addresses drought across the state
Lawmakers lay the groundwork for immigration debate in Missouri
They met today in Lebanon.
Lawmakers lay the groundwork for immigration debate in Missouri
Avian influenza is highly deadly to birds.
Fulton County Fair temporarily bans chickens at yearly animal show