Silver Dollar City employee injured during incident Wednesday
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City officials confirm an employee suffered injuries in an incident at the park on Wednesday.
Emergency crews transported the employee to a Springfield hospital. Silver Dollar City did not release how the employee was hurt or where it happened inside the theme park.
A spokeswoman says no guests were involved in the accident.
We will update this story once more information is released.
