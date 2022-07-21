Advertisement

Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park

Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols
Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One person is being treated for a gunshot wound.

A shots fired call came into police at 2:00 a.m. Thursday to the 1800 Blk. of West Nichols near Nichols Park. Shortly after police arrived at the scene, they were told a person walked into an emergency room with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the injury isn’t life-threatening.

When police cleared the scene at 3:30, they were called back to the same area 15 minutes later for more shots fired. Officers found a bullet hit a house at Nichols and Wabash, and another bullet hit a car in the driveway. No one was hurt.

Police also found shell casings a couple of blocks away at the intersection of Wabash and Scott.

Witnesses told police they believed people in a black car were responsible for firing the shots. No one is in custody.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee injured during incident Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrest bank robbery suspect in west Springfield, Mo.
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Despite a cooler start, afternoon temperatures will again be over 100°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near-record highs again today
Another very hot day
The City of Springfield is unavailing a 20-year development plan that will serve as the...
City of Springfield, Mo. reveals 20-year plan for development
Cooling centers open in Taney County, Mo during string of dangerous temperatures