Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One person is being treated for a gunshot wound.

A shots fired call came into police at 2:00 a.m. Thursday to the 1800 Blk. of West Nichols near Nichols Park. Shortly after police arrived at the scene, they were told a person walked into an emergency room with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the injury isn’t life-threatening.

When police cleared the scene at 3:30, they were called back to the same area 15 minutes later for more shots fired. Officers found a bullet hit a house at Nichols and Wabash, and another bullet hit a car in the driveway. No one was hurt.

Police also found shell casings a couple of blocks away at the intersection of Wabash and Scott.

Witnesses told police they believed people in a black car were responsible for firing the shots. No one is in custody.

