Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this easy lettuce wrap recipe.

Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

2 cups pulled rotisserie chicken

½ cup honey

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce

2 tsp sriracha sauce

1 head bib or buttercrunch lettuce

1 cucumber thinly sliced

1 cup shredded carrots

2 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

Chopped peanuts for garnish.

Stir together honey, soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, and sriracha. Toss warm chicken in the sauce mixture. In a small bowl, sprinkle cucumber with sugar and salt. Stir and let rest for twenty minutes. Assemble lettuce wraps with a leaf of lettuce, two ounces of chicken, cucumber slices, and shredded carrots. Garnish with chopped peanuts.

The recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrest bank robbery suspect in west Springfield, Mo.
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

More cooling centers are opening their doors in Taney County because of the dangerous hot...
More cooling centers opening in Taney County, Mo., as stretch of dangerous heat grows
More cooling centers opening in Taney County, Mo., as stretch of dangerous heat grows
Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday