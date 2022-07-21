Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this easy lettuce wrap recipe.

Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

2 cups pulled rotisserie chicken

½ cup honey

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce

2 tsp sriracha sauce

1 head bib or buttercrunch lettuce

1 cucumber thinly sliced

1 cup shredded carrots

2 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

Chopped peanuts for garnish.

Stir together honey, soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, and sriracha. Toss warm chicken in the sauce mixture. In a small bowl, sprinkle cucumber with sugar and salt. Stir and let rest for twenty minutes. Assemble lettuce wraps with a leaf of lettuce, two ounces of chicken, cucumber slices, and shredded carrots. Garnish with chopped peanuts.

The recipe serves four.

