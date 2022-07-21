Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this easy lettuce wrap recipe.
Easy Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Ingredients:
2 cups pulled rotisserie chicken
½ cup honey
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce
2 tsp sriracha sauce
1 head bib or buttercrunch lettuce
1 cucumber thinly sliced
1 cup shredded carrots
2 tsp salt
2 tsp sugar
Chopped peanuts for garnish.
Stir together honey, soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, and sriracha. Toss warm chicken in the sauce mixture. In a small bowl, sprinkle cucumber with sugar and salt. Stir and let rest for twenty minutes. Assemble lettuce wraps with a leaf of lettuce, two ounces of chicken, cucumber slices, and shredded carrots. Garnish with chopped peanuts.
The recipe serves four.
