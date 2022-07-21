Advertisement

US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric

The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.(David Guo / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Postal Service will worry less about gas prices next year.

On Wednesday, the Postal Service announced it is increasing its order of electric mail trucks.

Officials with the agency said at least 40% of its new fleet would be electric, an increase from the 10% it originally planned.

The small percentage drew backlash from the White House and others hoping to steer the post office toward zero-emission vehicles.

The Postal Service said it plans to buy 33,800 electric delivery vehicles, adding to its total of 84,500 new vehicles.

These new vehicles could be seen on mail delivery routes as soon as late 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the Fast-N-Friendly gas...
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on South Glenstone
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
2 hospitalized after explosion at tire store in Forysth, Mo.
Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrest bank robbery suspect in west Springfield, Mo.
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri Gov. Parson signs executive order to accelerate response to drought-stricken state
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd’s rights
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather
FILE — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has subpoenad seven school districts over student...
Missouri AG Schmitt files lawsuit against the City of St. Louis to halt ‘taxpayer-funded abortions’