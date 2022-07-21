Advertisement

Police need help to identify suspects in Hammons Field thefts

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify possible suspects in a burglary investigation at Hammons Field.

The Springfield Cardinals reported the thefts on June 24. Police say the four suspects are responsible for numerous burglaries at Hammons Field, usually between 10 p.m. and midnight on nights when no games were played. Police say the four are responsible for thousands of dollars in thefts.

If you recognize any of these suspects, call the police at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS. You can send a private message.

