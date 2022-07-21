Advertisement

WATCH LIVE 2 p.m. Thursday: Missouri Gov. Parson addresses drought across the state

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will address the drought across the state on Thursday.

You can watch the address LIVE by CLICKING HERE.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of southern Missouri in a moderate to severe drought. The Springfield metro area is on pace for the driest July on record.

Gov. Parson will be joined Thursday by Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin, Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley, and Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.

