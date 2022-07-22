Advertisement

Amazon rolls out first fleet of all-electric delivery vans

Amazon has released its first fleet of Rivian all-electric delivery vans built in Illinois. (Source: WLS)
By Mark Rivera
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLS) - Amazon has released its first fleet of Rivian all-electric delivery vans built in Illinois.

Hundreds of the electric delivery vans are now hitting the road – all part of Amazon’s climate pledge to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon is relying on Rivian vehicles to help meet that goal, investing more than $1 billion in the company to make a custom fleet of electric vans.

Drivers will start and end their days at Amazon fulfillment centers, charging the vehicle overnight for the next day’s shift – no gas stops needed.

The electric vans are starting out in more than a dozen cities across the U.S., including Nashville, St. Louis, Dallas and Seattle. While the initial rollout consists of a few hundred vehicles, Jeff Bezos said he wants to see 100,000 of them on the road by the end of the decade.

The new vehicles include touchscreens for drivers with all the package information and navigation they need. There are also more upgrades, like heated and cooled seats and steering wheels, exterior cameras, automatic emergency breaking and collision-warning technology.

Amazon expects to have thousands of Rivian vans in more than 100 U.S. cities by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Badlands National Park
Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge
Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols
Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police need help to identify suspects in Hammons Field vandalism
Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone.
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House shows him working phones
Media predict Alabama will beat Georgia in SEC championship; Arkansas lands several on All-SEC
Except for north-central and northwest Arkansas, a heat advisory is in effect today. In...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 100s Drag on...
The monarch butterfly, an unmistakable sign of spring, is now considered an endangered species...
Monarch butterflies declining in numbers
Michael Loyd/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors file charges in Springfield bank robbery