Advertisement

Brush Fire in West Plains

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - West Plains Fire Department is currently fighting a grass and brush fire caused by a down power line on Old Airport Road next to Leonardo DRS.

The widespread power outage in West Plains is a result of the fire. Electric crews cannot begin to restore power until the fire is extinguished.

The City of West Plains say they are aware of the power outage and ask residents to avoid Old Airport Road.

Howell County 911 is asking that people do not call 911 to report the power outage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
Badlands National Park
Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police need help to identify suspects in Hammons Field vandalism
Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols
Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park
Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

Latest News

TRI TIP
SPONSORED: The PLace-Grilling the perfect tri-tip with Harter House on Eastgate
HARTER HOUSE TRI TIP
HARTER HOUSE TRI TIP
OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
Saul the Border Collie is credited with saving his owner's life.
Dog leads rescuers to injured owner in Tahoe Forest after he fell down a 70-foot cliff