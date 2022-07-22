Brush Fire in West Plains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - West Plains Fire Department is currently fighting a grass and brush fire caused by a down power line on Old Airport Road next to Leonardo DRS.

The widespread power outage in West Plains is a result of the fire. Electric crews cannot begin to restore power until the fire is extinguished.

The City of West Plains say they are aware of the power outage and ask residents to avoid Old Airport Road.

Howell County 911 is asking that people do not call 911 to report the power outage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.