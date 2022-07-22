Farmers in the Ozarks react to much-needed state assistance to help lessen the drought

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson declared a drought alert for southern Missouri, which means state agencies will help farmers and ranchers hit hard by the harsh weather.

According to state officials, most of Howell and Oregon Counties are now under extreme drought, with much of southwest Missouri under severe drought.

”This will not go away with the first rains that come in two to three weeks. This will affect these farmers in the fall. It will affect them in the winter because of the conditions we’re doing now,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

In a news conference, Governor Parson announced much-needed support for farmers all across Missouri with Missouri’s Drought Response Plan.

“We’re trying to figure out a solution to a drought that we have no control over,” said Governor Parson.

Governor Parson said that the solution includes the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation providing farmers access to water at state parks and conservation areas. State park officials are looking at the land which can be used for hay. MoDOT is waiving certain fees for hay haulers.

Generational Rogersville cattle Farmer, Keith Baxter, said farmers need all the help they can get.

“Things are starting to get pretty serious,” said Baxt r. “We’re running out of grass.”

Baxter said he won’t need the state’s assistance right now, but many of his fellow farmers are in desperate need.

Baxter said they have been lucky with their hay inventory. They could barely scrape by in the winter.

Baxter said his solution is moving cattle with grazing rotation to help extend the lives of pastures, but it only helps temporarily.

“Ultimately, finally, there’s no solution for no water,” said Baxter.

Baxter said they are sweating it out, but they may need to sell some of his cattle if things worsen.

“Just throwing their hands up,” said Baxt r. “We’ll just sell out and try again in the spring.”

Baxter said he might have to use his winter feed supply soon, but with the government’s help, it doesn’t take too much to feed a cow.

“Cattle are like humans. How much do they want? How much do they need,” said Baxter. “They may be going on a diet very shortly.”

Baxter said even if the state’s fields are in the same dry condition, anything helps because farmers can feed cattle mostly with the dry filler grass and supplement with grain or pellets.

The Rogersville farmer has dealt with many droughts before so that they can take the heat.

“It’s part of farming. You take the good with the bad, there are wet years, and there are dry years, and there are perfect years,” said Baxter.

