Advertisement

Federal prosecutors file charges in Springfield bank robbery

Michael Loyd/Greene County Jail
Michael Loyd/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal prosecutors filed bank robbery charges against a man arrested for robbing a Springfield bank.

Michael C. Loyd faces charges in the case.

Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Loyd left the bank with cash.

Detectives say they tracked him to a nearby mobile home park, where a witness noticed he was acting suspiciously and called 911. Detectives say the vehicle matched the vehicle at the bank robbery scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Badlands National Park
Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge
Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols
Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police need help to identify suspects in Hammons Field vandalism
Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

Latest News

Media predict Alabama will beat Georgia in SEC championship; Arkansas lands several on All-SEC
Except for north-central and northwest Arkansas, a heat advisory is in effect today. In...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 100s Drag on...
Taney County Sheriff’s Office now handling dispatch duties for the city of Hollister Mo.
100s drag on