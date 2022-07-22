Federal prosecutors file charges in Springfield bank robbery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal prosecutors filed bank robbery charges against a man arrested for robbing a Springfield bank.
Michael C. Loyd faces charges in the case.
Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Loyd left the bank with cash.
Detectives say they tracked him to a nearby mobile home park, where a witness noticed he was acting suspiciously and called 911. Detectives say the vehicle matched the vehicle at the bank robbery scene.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.