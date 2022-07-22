Federal prosecutors file charges in Springfield bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal prosecutors filed bank robbery charges against a man arrested for robbing a Springfield bank.

Michael C. Loyd faces charges in the case.

Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Loyd left the bank with cash.

Detectives say they tracked him to a nearby mobile home park, where a witness noticed he was acting suspiciously and called 911. Detectives say the vehicle matched the vehicle at the bank robbery scene.

