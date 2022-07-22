FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Springfield-Greene County Park Board extends hours for pools, cooling centers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - To help residents cool off and stay safe during Heat Advisories, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board adjusted its pool schedules and cooling center options. These extra options are available when a Heat Advisory is issued.

POOLS AND WATER

When staffing and facilities are available, the Park Board strives to keep at least one outdoor pool open late during Heat Advisories, including:

Fri., July 22, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Sat., July 23, Fassnight Pool, 1300 S. Campbell Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Sun., July 24, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Regular outdoor pool hours are 1-6:30 p.m., and regular admission is $4/Youth, and Seniors, $5/Adults, 1-5:30 p.m. Admission to all locations drops to $1 or free with a canned food donation every day at 5:30 p.m. That discount rate also extends to 8 p.m. when pools remain open late. Food donations benefit Ozarks Food Harvest.

For pool locations, schedules, and more, visit ParkBoard.org/Aquatics.

The public is also welcome to cool off in the water at the Ozarks Stream and Fountain at Jordan Valley Park, 635 E. Trafficway. Fountains run daily, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., with fountain, shows every hour on the hour, and a longer show 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

COOLING CENTERS

All three Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers and Jordan Valley Ice Park open their entrance lobbies as free public cooling centers during Heat Advisories. All lobbies have seating, restroom access, and air conditioning. No formal programming is planned.

Family Center locations and lobby hours are:

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road, 417-891-1616

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road, 417-891-1500

Doling Family Center, 301 E Talmage Ave., 417-837-5900

Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

To utilize features and activities at Family Centers, day passes are available for $10/adults and $7/Youth, and Seniors.

Jordan Valley Ice Park’s location and entrance lobby hours are:

735 E. Trafficway, 417-866-7444

Hours vary, approximately 12-5 p.m. daily

Public Ice Skating is also a great way to beat the heat. Admission is $7/Adults, $6/Youth and Seniors, and $3/Skate Rental. View the schedule at ParkBoard.org.IcePark.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.