Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Springfield-Greene County Park Board extends hours for pools, cooling centers

Public pools schedule
Public pools schedule
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - To help residents cool off and stay safe during Heat Advisories, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board adjusted its pool schedules and cooling center options. These extra options are available when a Heat Advisory is issued.

POOLS AND WATER

When staffing and facilities are available, the Park Board strives to keep at least one outdoor pool open late during Heat Advisories, including:

Fri., July 22, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Sat., July 23, Fassnight Pool, 1300 S. Campbell Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Sun., July 24, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Regular outdoor pool hours are 1-6:30 p.m., and regular admission is $4/Youth, and Seniors, $5/Adults, 1-5:30 p.m. Admission to all locations drops to $1 or free with a canned food donation every day at 5:30 p.m. That discount rate also extends to 8 p.m. when pools remain open late. Food donations benefit Ozarks Food Harvest.

For pool locations, schedules, and more, visit ParkBoard.org/Aquatics.

The public is also welcome to cool off in the water at the Ozarks Stream and Fountain at Jordan Valley Park, 635 E. Trafficway. Fountains run daily, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., with fountain, shows every hour on the hour, and a longer show 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

COOLING CENTERS

All three Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers and Jordan Valley Ice Park open their entrance lobbies as free public cooling centers during Heat Advisories. All lobbies have seating, restroom access, and air conditioning. No formal programming is planned.

Family Center locations and lobby hours are:

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road, 417-891-1616

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road, 417-891-1500

Doling Family Center, 301 E Talmage Ave., 417-837-5900

Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

To utilize features and activities at Family Centers, day passes are available for $10/adults and $7/Youth, and Seniors.

Jordan Valley Ice Park’s location and entrance lobby hours are:

735 E. Trafficway, 417-866-7444

Hours vary, approximately 12-5 p.m. daily

Public Ice Skating is also a great way to beat the heat. Admission is $7/Adults, $6/Youth and Seniors, and $3/Skate Rental. View the schedule at ParkBoard.org.IcePark.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols
Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police need help to identify suspects in Hammons Field vandalism
Badlands National Park
Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge
Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

Latest News

Arkansas lawmakers urge schools to use funds for bonuses
Hundreds of people will be in Highland Springs country club this weekend for the Annual Price...
Price Cutter Championship Golf Tournament prepares for extreme heat
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission held a groundbreaking in Sept. 2021 to formally announce...
Fish hatchery to receive much-needed facelift
According to content partner KARK, state lawmakers voted with a 2/3 majority on a...
Arkansas teachers sit in on legislative meeting amid fight for pay increases