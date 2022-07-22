Advertisement

Man loses large part of arm after alligator bite in Florida lake, officials say

A man lost a large part of his arm when was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida lake. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A man lost a large part of his arm when was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida lake.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the victim, 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota, was swimming at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp when he was bitten by an alligator.

Based on the severity of Merda’s injuries, the alligator was most likely a large one, according to wildlife expert Justin Matthews.

“A 6-footer can rip your arm off, this alligator here being that close to people, I think someone has fed him before,” Matthews said.

Experts urge people to not swim in these types of bodies of water or feed the alligators.

Merda was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not being released by the hospital.

FWC says they are still working on trapping this gator and are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Badlands National Park
Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge
Police were called to shots fired in the 1800 Block of West Nichols
Springfield Police investigate shooting incidents near a park
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Springfield police need help to identify suspects in Hammons Field vandalism
Ex-member of Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Greeting Club arrested for stealing

Latest News

A witness said there was an altercation between a 7-Eleven employee and another man inside the...
Part of man’s hand cut off with a sword at a 7-Eleven, officials say
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone.
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House shows him working phones
Media predict Alabama will beat Georgia in SEC championship; Arkansas lands several on All-SEC
Except for north-central and northwest Arkansas, a heat advisory is in effect today. In...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 100s Drag on...
The monarch butterfly, an unmistakable sign of spring, is now considered an endangered species...
Monarch butterflies declining in numbers